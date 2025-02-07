DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 768 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PayPal by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

PYPL opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

