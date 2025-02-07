DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 800 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $364,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $295.28 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.