Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

