Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $291,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,464.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,952.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

