E&G Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.