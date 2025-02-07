EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.