Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,142,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $122,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 30,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.