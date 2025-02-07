Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

