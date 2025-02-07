Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

XOM stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

