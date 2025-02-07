Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

