Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,521 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 30,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

XOM stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.