Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

