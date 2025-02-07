Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 1,658 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 83,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

