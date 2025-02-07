Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 2,976 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

