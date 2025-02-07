First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $487,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $404,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,464.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,952.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

