Flavin Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $347.28 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.76.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

