Flavin Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 960 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Broadcom by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,464.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,952.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

