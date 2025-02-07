Fourpath Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.4% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 691,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

