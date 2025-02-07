GDS Wealth Management Sells 3,248 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

