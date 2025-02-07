Greenleaf Trust Invests $225,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,567,000 after buying an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after buying an additional 267,269 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 171.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after acquiring an additional 655,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 754,839 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

DTM opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.