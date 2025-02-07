Greenleaf Trust Takes $214,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $171.61 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

