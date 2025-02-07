HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.26.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.