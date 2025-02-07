HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $711.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $624.43 and its 200-day moving average is $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $718.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $652,767.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,329.64. The trade was a 47.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

