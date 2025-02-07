Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.08. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.