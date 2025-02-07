Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

