Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holistic Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

