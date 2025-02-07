iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $493.07 and a 12 month high of $613.79. The company has a market cap of $525.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

