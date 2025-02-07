iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $609.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $493.07 and a 12 month high of $613.79. The company has a market capitalization of $525.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

