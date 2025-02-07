iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stake Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

