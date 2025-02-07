Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stake Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 657,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 191,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,345 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 247,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 59.78% and a negative net margin of 5,947.19%. Analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

