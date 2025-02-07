JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

