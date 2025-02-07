Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,172 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PTC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in PTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PTC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $171.61 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

