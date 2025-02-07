Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 213,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.02 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

