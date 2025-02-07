Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $56,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,645.92. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $572,467. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

