Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,280 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after buying an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $2,651,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 220,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,685,623.55. This represents a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.99. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

