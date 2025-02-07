Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

