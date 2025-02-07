Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,633. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX opened at $938.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $940.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $996.06.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

