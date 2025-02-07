Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

