Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 202.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 191.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 677.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 6,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at $102,047,217.30. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

