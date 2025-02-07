KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Spire were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 87.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

