KBC Group NV Has $135,000 Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amentum were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,608,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,399,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AMTM opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

