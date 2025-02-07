KeyCorp Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 469,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

