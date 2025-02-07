Lazari Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

