Leisure Capital Management Has $695,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.11 and a 200-day moving average of $302.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

