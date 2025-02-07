McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $598.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $589.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

