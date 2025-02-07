Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

