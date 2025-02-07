Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,917.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

META stock opened at $711.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $718.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total transaction of $635,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,936,593.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.