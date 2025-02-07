Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $711.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $718.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock valued at $435,387,895. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.