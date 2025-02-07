Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $718.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $624.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares in the company, valued at $121,588,349.12. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

