Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 240,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $137,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total transaction of $635,527.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,936,593.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,588,349.12. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Arete Research raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $718.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

